Twins hire Hank Conger as 1st base, catching coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have filled out their staff by hiring Hank Conger as their first base and catching coach. Conger played seven seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Los Angeles Angels. He played for Tampa Bay in 2016 in his last year in the majors. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was a coach for the Rays then. The Twins have not previously designated a catching coach. Bench coach Bill Evers worked with players at that position until his retirement after the 2021 season.