Hamas says oxygen bottles exploded in Lebanon camp, not arms

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The Palestinian Hamas group says that explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients. Later in the day however, a Lebanese security official said that the exploded in the camp was clearly ammunition — not oxygen bottles. Lebanon’s state-run news agency had reported that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp killing and wounding a number of people. A security official also said the explosions caused casualties but did not give a breakdown.