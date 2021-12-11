Kampf scores off lucky bounce, Toronto beats Chicago 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — David Kampf took a lucky carom off the end boards and scored with 1:20 left in the third period to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. As Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen went behind his net to stop Morgan Rielly’s shot into the zone, the puck bounced to Kampf, who scored an easy goal against his former team. Lankinen gave up five goals on 26 shots. William Nylander had a goal and two assists, John Tavares and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves in his first start since being sidelined with a groin injury on Oct. 30. Jonathan Toews, Connor Murphy, Dominik Kubalik and Jake McCabe scored for the Blackhawks.