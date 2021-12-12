Israel to remove security detail for Netanyahu family

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli parliamentary committee has voted to stop providing personal security details to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife and adult sons. Sunday’s decision comes six months after the longtime leader was ousted from power. The decision was approved by a ministerial committee and adopted a recommendation from the Shin Bet security service that there are no imminent threats to Netanyahu’s wife or children. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister, had claimed in recent days that his family is in danger. As opposition leader, he will continue to have a security detail and private driver.