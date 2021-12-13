Ex-OC deputy charged with throwing scalding water on inmate

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Orange County sheriff’s deputy is accused of throwing scalding water on a mentally ill inmate who didn’t receive medical treatment for his burns for more than six hours. The county district attorney’s office says Guadalupe Ortiz is charged with two felony battery counts for the alleged April attack at the sheriff’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana. Prosecutors contend that Ortiz filled a cup from a hot water dispenser and poured it on an inmate who refused to take his hands out of a hatch door in his cell. Authorities say the man suffered first- and second-degree burns to his arm.