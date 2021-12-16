French authorities boost stadium security after fan violence

PARIS (AP) — Professional soccer matches in France will be immediately abandoned when a player or a referee is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands. The move by government officials followed a series a violent incidents in stadiums this season in the French league. It was also agreed that the sale and carrying of plastic bottles will be completely banned in stadiums by next July. French authorities decided to take urgent action after a match between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned in November. A spectator threw a bottle filled with water at Dimitri Payet and the Marseille player was hit on the head.