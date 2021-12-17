Consumer prices continue to climb as inflation reaches an all-time high

Consumer prices are climbing, which is putting a hole through some people's wallets as they try to make ends meet during the pandemic.

For business owners like Richard Thomas, co-owner of L&G Desert Store in Indio the price of nearly everything is up. From grocery products, produce, and propane tanks, Thomas is seeing inflation take its toll on the community.

The Department of Labor said within the last 12 months, consumer prices have been driven up by 6.8%. This now puts inflations at a 39 year high.

Meanwhile, businesses like L&G Desert Store are doing what it can to avoid raising its prices too much on customers.

Thomas said his store has had to raise its prices in recent months, but not in a way to take advantage of the customers.

As if having to purchase the store's products at a higher price wasn't enough the supply of items is another problem the store is experiencing.

“We have to work a little harder to get the product because it’s been a little harder to get. But we’re able to get it,” explained Thomas.

For Indio local, Patrick Custer, he's worried about his family not being able to keep up with the toll of inflation.

He also worries about the other customers at L&G Desert Store who may struggle to make ends meet already and have to worry about the rising costs of everything.

“If it keeps going up like this there’s going to be a lot more poverty," said Custer. "A lot more people out of homes, out of work, and it’s just a whole snowball effect. It’s not necessary because we’re a rich country.”

Economists expect these issues could last through next Spring.