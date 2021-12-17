Kentucky-UNC matchup set in COVID-19 schedule shuffle

By The Associated Press

No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues. The teams announced the matchup after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against UNC. A day earlier, Kentucky’s matchup against No. 15 Ohio State was canceled for that same event. Elsewhere, No. 2 Duke says its game against Loyola Maryland is canceled due to COVID-19 issues for the Greyhounds. That matchup was a replacement for a canceled game against Cleveland State. Syracuse has canceled its next two games.