Kilde extends Norwegian success in Val Gardena super-G

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Former overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde kept up Norway’s success on the Saslong course by winning a World Cup super-G. Austrian skiers Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr finished second and third. Norwegians have now won eight of the last 10 super-Gs in Val Gardena. Kilde has also won three straight races at the Italian resort stretching back to his sweep of the super-G and downhill last season. He can make it four straight in Saturday’s downhill.