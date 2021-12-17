Skip to Content
Lewandowski sets Bundesliga record with 43rd goal in 2021

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has taken another old record from Bayern Munich great Gerd Müller. The Poland star has scored his 43rd Bundesliga goal of the year to cap a 4-0 win for Bayern over Wolfsburg. That eclipses the previous best mark for goals in a calendar year set in 1972 by “Der Bomber.” Lewandowski broke Müller’s old record for goals in a season by scoring his 41st last May in the last minute of a 5-2 win over Augsburg. He again left it late to score on Friday. He met Jamal Musiala’s cross acrobatically to grab the record in the 87th minute.

Associated Press

