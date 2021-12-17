Tarasenko scores twice, Blues beat Stars 4-1

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues capped a home-and-home sweep against the Dallas Stars with a 4-1 win. Lindgren improved to 5-0 since taking over in net for the injury-ravaged Blues. Logan Brown scored, Ivan Barbashev added an empty-netter and Pavel Buchnevich recorded two assists as St. Louis won for the fifth time in six games. The Blues have points in their last seven games overall and in nine straight home games since Nov. 18. Jason Robertson scored and Braden Holtby made 30 saves for the Stars, who lost their fifth straight game. Dallas has scored three times in its last four games.