Young child seen walking alone in Palm Springs found and reunited with parents

UPDATE: The child was found and reunited with his parents, police confirmed.

The Palm Springs Police Department has put a call out to the community to get information on the whereabouts of a young child seen walking alone.

Police said a black male child, approximately four years old, wearing a green shirt and blue pants was seen walking along on the corner of N Indian Canyon Drive and E Racquet Club Road at around 2:51 p.m.

The child appeared to be crying, police added.

If you have recently seen this child or know his whereabouts, police urge you to call 760-327-1441.