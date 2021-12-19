Planning ahead of the holidays: Covid-19 test sites across the Coachella Valley
With the holidays just right around the corner, millions nationwide are gearing up to travel and to get together with family.
Hospitals are bracing for a new wave of covid cases, and health officials are urging people to stay protected and get tested.
Several tests that can be taken before heading to your next destination, whether it be a PCR, rapid or at-home test.
If you'd like to get a PCR test, at no cost, health officials are urging you to allow at least 72-hours for results.
Here's a list of test sites across the Coachella Valley:
Palm Springs
- Covid Clinic Palm Springs (PSP) Site PCR, Rapid Tests
- East Riverside Van: James O Jesse Community Center PCR
- Desert Oasis Healthcare PCR
- CVS on Sunrise Way PCR, Rapid Tests
Desert Hot Springs
Cathedral City/Rancho Mirage
- Plaza Rio Vista Kiosk PCR
- Centro Medico Cathedral City PCR
- CVS on Vista Chino PCR, Rapid Tests
- CVS on Bob Hope PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Date Palm Dr. PCR
Palm Desert/Indian Wells
- UCR Palm Desert Campus PCR
- Covid Clinic Palm Desert Site PCR, Rapid Tests
- Executive Urgent Care PCR, Rapid Tests
- MedPost Urgent Care PCR
- CVS on Washington PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Monterey PCR
La Quinta
- La Quinta Wellness Center PCR
- CVS on Jefferson PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Washington PCR
Indio
- East Riverside Van: Starbucks Indio PCR
- Fullenwider Auditorium - Indio Fairgrounds Testing PCR
- OptumServe Testing Site PCR
- Martha’s Village Clinic – Borrego Health PCR
- MedPost Urgent Care of Indio PCR
- Premiere Urgent Care Center Rapid Tests
Coachella
- Premiere Urgent Care Center Rapid Tests
- CVS on Avenue 50 PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Harrison St. PCR
Thermal/Mecca
Rapid tests are also available at most locations-- with results within 20-minutes -- but usually cost about 150-
At-home testing kits are also available at most pharmacies, but they do not detect antibodies to the virus.
If you plan to travel- all international air passengers, regardless of vaccination status, must show a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 1 day before travel to the U.S.
