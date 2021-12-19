Planning ahead of the holidays: Covid-19 test sites across the Coachella Valley

With the holidays just right around the corner, millions nationwide are gearing up to travel and to get together with family.

Hospitals are bracing for a new wave of covid cases, and health officials are urging people to stay protected and get tested.

Several tests that can be taken before heading to your next destination, whether it be a PCR, rapid or at-home test.

If you'd like to get a PCR test, at no cost, health officials are urging you to allow at least 72-hours for results.

Here's a list of test sites across the Coachella Valley:

Palm Springs

Desert Hot Springs

Cathedral City/Rancho Mirage

Palm Desert/Indian Wells

La Quinta

Indio

Coachella

Thermal/Mecca

Rapid tests are also available at most locations-- with results within 20-minutes -- but usually cost about 150-

At-home testing kits are also available at most pharmacies, but they do not detect antibodies to the virus.



If you plan to travel- all international air passengers, regardless of vaccination status, must show a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 1 day before travel to the U.S.

