Chris Noth out at ‘The Equalizer’ amid sex assault claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series “The Equalizer” in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor. Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday that Noth would no longer be part of filming “effective immediately.” Noth has played a former CIA director on “The Equalizer,” which stars Queen Latifah. He will appear in at least one upcoming episode that’s already been shot. Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a story reported last week by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth vehemently denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015. He says the encounters were consensual.