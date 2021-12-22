Watch Live: Newsom to announce new state actions amid growing omicron concerns

Governor Gavin Newsom will announce new state actions, including a booster mandate for healthcare workers, during a news conference Wednesday morning. You can watch it live in the player below

There is no word on what other actions Newsom will announce on Wednesday, however, he announced on Twitter he will have more details on the healthcare worker booster mandate.

CA will require healthcare workers to get their booster.



As the Omicron variant continues to spread -- we’re stepping up efforts to get more people boosted and keep Californians safe.



Tune in tomorrow for more info.pic.twitter.com/6TcqHw4xhI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2021

California has so far fared far better than many other states. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists California as a place with “high” transmission of the virus, along with nearly everywhere else in the country. But in the last week California averaged 114 new cases per 100,000 people, less than half the national rate.

While 70% of Californians have been fully vaccinated, that still leaves 30% — or roughly 12 million people — who haven’t been. The California Department of Public Health says people who are not vaccinated are seven times more likely to get infected, nearly 13 times more likely to be hospitalized and nearly 16 times more likely to die from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus related hospitalizations have been rising slowly in California, up 15% in the last 11 days to 3,852. That’s less than half as many as during the late summer peak and one-fifth of a year ago, before vaccines were widely available.

But while hospitals overall have fewer patients than last winter, many have fewer workers to treat the patients they do have. The staffing shortage comes as businesses are having trouble finding workers, including hospitals. A recent study by the University of California-San Francisco estimated the state’s nursing shortage could persist until 2026.

