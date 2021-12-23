Van Nuys teen missing since Nov. 14 could be heading to Joshua Tree

A missing Los Angeles County teenager may travel to Joshua Tree, authorities said.

Breanna McCormick, 17, of Van Nuys, has been missing since November 14.

On Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children put out a poster alerting people to McCormick's disappearance. The organization added that she may travel to Joshua Tree.

There was no word on a possible reason it is believed she may be traveling to the High Desert.

McCormick is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 127 pounds. She has Blond/Strawberry colored hair and blue eyes.

If you spot her or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911, the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273, or NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678