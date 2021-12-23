Villagefest canceled as storm nears the desert

Villagefest is canceled for today due to forecasted rainfall, flash flood warning and high winds, the city announced Thursday afternoon.

We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert Day for a winter storm that is projected to bring rain and gusty winds to the Coachella Valley.

According to our First Alert Weather Alert team, most models are indicating rainfall between 0.10" and 0.50" for central and eastern valley cities from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning, with the potential of up to an inch of total rainfall accumulation in the west valley

Given the potential for heavy rains around the entire region, a Flood Watch has been issued starting at midnight Thursday lasting until noon Friday, when the heaviest rain is expected.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing weather updates.

If you haven't already, please download the KESQ First Alert Weather App so that you can get all the latest forecast details and updates as they occur!