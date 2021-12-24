Two hospitalized after assault at Palm Desert residence

Two people were taken to the hospital following an assault at a residence in Palm Desert on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened on the 73000 block of Catalina Way in Palm Desert. It was first reported at around 12:30 p.m.

Details remain limited as the investigation is still in its early stages however, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that two people were taken to separate hospitals.

At this point, authorities believe that one person was assaulted at knifepoint. The other with possibly another object.

There was no word on the current extent of their injuries.

