Could Omicron alter your New Year’s Eve celebrations?

With rising Coronavirus cases, some people in the valley may re-think their New Year's Eve celebration gatherings. Health experts are advising against ringing in the New Year with a big group of people.

The Centers for Disease Control provided the best ways to protect yourself and slow the spread of COVID-19:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can

Wear a mask

Stay six feet apart from those who don't live with you

Avoid crows and poorly ventilated places

Test yourself for COVID-19 regularly

Wash hands often

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Monday that with the surge of Omicron cases, "it's going to get worse before it gets better."

This comes as holiday travelers dealt with flight cancellations and delays because of staffing shortages linked to COVID-19. According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, there were more than 2,400 cancellations worldwide by Monday afternoon. 884 of them are within, into, or out of the U.S.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from local health experts and how they advise you to safely celebrate New Year's Eve given the current spread of the Omicron variant in the valley.