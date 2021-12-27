One person killed, 7 injured in suspected DUI crash in downtown Palm Springs

Police said one person was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Palm Springs.

The crash happened a little after 5 p.m. near the intersection of E Alejo Road and N Palm Canyon Drive.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw at least four vehicles involved in the crash.









Palm Springs Police Department officials confirmed that a person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

Chief Andy Mills said at least 7 people in total were injured, including one person with major injuries. There was no word on the severity of the other injuries at this time.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area as officers investigate the crash.

We are working to gather more information on this incident, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.