Chula Vista man identified as person killed in suspected DUI crash in downtown Palm Springs

The Riverside County coroner's office has released the identity of the man killed in a suspected DUI crash Monday afternoon in downtown Palm Springs.

Leon Reynoso, 36, of Chula Vista was pronounced dead following a five-vehicle crash that occurred at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of North Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road.

Police said a man driving a conversion van was traveling Southbound on N. Palm Canyon Drive, in the #1 lane. Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated that the van was speeding before colliding into the rear of a Tesla that was stopped behind three other vehicles during a red light the red signal on Palm Canyon Dr. at Alejo Rd.

The impact from van forced the Tesla into another vehicle causing a chain reaction of collisions.







Reynoso was the driver of the Tesla, police confirmed. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said six additional people were hurt in the crash. One person sustained major injuries, three others were transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Two people did not seek medical attention.

A 41-year-old Oregon man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the man arrested has two prior DUI arrests. One in Palm Springs in 2008 and another in Oregon.

At this time, the man has not been officially charged, however, he faces charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, and DUI causing great bodily injury.

He has been booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he was being held on $2 million bail. He is expected to make his initial appearance at the Larson Justice Center on Thursday, according to jail records.

