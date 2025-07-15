Four people displaced after fire at tri-plex in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three adults and a child were displaced following a structure fire Tuesday morning in Indio.

The fire was first reported just after 4:50 a.m. at a single-story tri-plex on the 83100 block of Sonora Avenue.

According to CAL FIRE, the first arriving engine company reported a heavy fire showing from two units. The fire was contained by 5:10 a.m.

"Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the units of origin and smoke damage to a third," reads an email from CAL FIRE spokesperson Maggie Cline De La Rosa.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the people displaced.

