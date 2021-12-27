Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle in La Quinta cove area

One person has been airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in the La Quinta cove area.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Calle Sonora.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and found a pedestrian in the roadway with major injuries. Due to the injuries, the pedestrian was life-flighted out for medical treatment, Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro told News Channel 3.

Viewers called in and reported seeing a helicopter land at Fritz Burns Park.

Pecoraro said the driver remained at the scene. At this time, it is not believed to be drug or alcohol-related.

South Eisenhower is a hard closure along with a small section of Calle Senora, about a block, before reaching Eisenhower. This closure could last a few hours until the scene is fully cleared.

