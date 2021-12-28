Hot air balloon damages home in Indio community

Residents of an Indio community woke up to an early morning shock when a hot air balloon struck a home after a bad landing.

This happened at the Trilogy Polo Club in Indio just before 8 a.m., a resident tells News Channel 3.

Viewer video shows the hot air balloon losing altitude, striking the top of the roof of a house as it comes down. The pilot is able to gain some altitude, successfully avoiding causing any more damage to the neighborhood.

Residents say they are not happy about the incident, adding that this could have ended up more disastrous.

We reached out to the Federal Aviation Agency about this collision. A spokesperson for the agency said they don't have any details on this incident at this time.