Student Athlete of the Week – Sofia Ramos

Palm Desert girls soccer has been a perennial threat in the DEL. A big reason is players like Sofia Ramos. She’s breathed Aztec soccer for nearly her whole life.

"I started playing around when I was five years old and I started going to my sister's soccer games so I was always involved. So I like to say that soccer runs in my blood," said senior defender Sofia Ramos.

"It’s been phenomenal to see where she came from first just the little kid on the sideline running around to freshman year and now developing to where she is now as a senior," said Palm Desert head coach Chris Keuilian. "It’s fantastic."

Sofia has stepped into a bigger role this year and not just on the field. She prides herself in being a teammate that people can count on.

"Yeah, she is definitely one of our leaders and one of our more vocal players," said Keuilian. "Because some captains lead by example and lead by play, others lead through voice. So she’s one of our leaders and helps direct our younger players and keeps them organized in the back."

"I think everyone looks up to me in the sense that I’ve been here for a while and I think I’m very approachable. So it’s nice they can come to me and ask questions," said Ramos.

Sofia will conclude an incredible run in the Aztec uniform this year. The next stop is college. And if you think Sofia has reached full potential, Coach K says just wait.

"Depending on where she narrows her major down to, I know she already has all of her college apps in so she is looking at some really great schools," said Keuilian. "So that’s going to be an opened ended question because the sky is the limit for Sofia. She’s really intelligent and she can tackle whatever she is interested in, at that point."

