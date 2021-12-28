One lane closed on E. Palm Canyon and Date Palm as crews cleanup flooding debris

Cathedral City Public Works crews are cleaning up mud and debris after flooding was reported around 10:30 this morning.

The Cathedral City Fire Department says a water main that was connected to a hydrant broke off, spraying water up 60 feet in the air.

One right lane heading east on Palm Canyon Drive have been closed with cleanup underway at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon and Date Palm.

Officials say the lane is expected to be reopened by the end of the day