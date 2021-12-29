DSUSD to host COVID testing and vaccine clinic before classes resume Monday

Desert Sands Unified School District will be starting classes again on Monday, Jan. 3. This comes as pediatric COVID-19 cases are increasing in Riverside County.

DSUSD continues to offer vaccination clinics and COVID-testing opportunities to its students, staff, families, and the rest of the community. The district said the opportunities will increase as supplies are received from the state.

On Dec. 22, Governor Newsom announced additional actions to protect Californians from COVID-19. As part of the announcement, he said the state will be increasing the availability of at-home COVID-19 tests across California so that K-12 public school students can be tested as they return to school from winter break.

DSUSD said it will continue to monitor the California Department of Public Health guidelines. Also, testing kits are being made available to the schools. The testing kits can be picked up at the free testing clinic on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the district office in La Quinta, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are not necessary but registration is encouraged by visiting.



