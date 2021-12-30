At parole hearing, David Gilbert described radical journey

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Weather Underground radical David Gilbert described his path from nonviolent 1960s activist to would-be revolutionary during a 4 1/2-hour hearing before the New York state parole board panel that approved his parole in October. Gilbert was granted parole 40 years after he served as a getaway driver in the botched Brink’s robbery that left three men dead. Gilbert became eligible for parole when his sentence was commuted by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just before he left office in August. The 171-page transcript of the parole hearing was released to The Associated Press on Thursday in response to a freedom of information request.