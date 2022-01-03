Local visitors discuss dealing with travel chaos caused by weather and COVID

It's been a tough week for travelers across the United States.

More than 3,000 U.S. flights were canceled by late afternoon Monday on the East Coast, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 5,600 in the U.S. were delayed.

With the Coachella Valley being a big travel destination,

According to data provided by the Palm Springs Internation Airport, flight cancelations were pretty low up until the holiday weekend, never reaching double-digits. It's a different story as we reached the holiday season. From Dec. 23 to Dec 31, there was a total of 52 cancelations. So far in January, the airport has reported 40 cancelations.

Airport officials said a lot of the cancelation stemmed from the major storm that led to a lot of canceled flights throughout the US.

