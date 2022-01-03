Purple Room in Palm Springs closing for two weeks

The iconic Palm Springs Purple Room will be closed for two weeks out of an abundance of caution in light of increasing Covid cases.

"The health and safety of our employees, artists and audience is our primary concern," said Purple Room spokesman David Perry. "We urge everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, practice social distancing and be extra vigilant with all COVID protection methods especially in light of the Omicron surge. We look forward to reopening as soon as is safe."

A notice on the Purple Room's websites notes that all ticket holders will be contacted.

The Purple Room is planned to be back open on Tuesday, January 18.

The Purple Room was closed throughout the pandemic, however, its owners were once again able to reopen in August 2021. The club has required all employees, artists, and audience members to be fully vaccinated, as is required throughout the city of Palm Springs.