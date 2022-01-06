Local 86-year-old shares lottery winnings with cashier who sold her the ticket

A local 86-year-old woman has gone viral on Instagram after a video shows her good deed.

Every week, Marion Forrest stops at Duke's Mini Mart in Rancho Mirage to buy her Fantasy 5 lotto tickets, but this week was different.

Forrest tells News Channel 3 that the cashier, Walter, was very sweet to her, helping her out as she made a mistake while buying her tickets.

She told the cashier that if she won, she would split her winnings with him.

"I felt so good walking out of the store because he was gracious and sweet," Forrest said.

Forrest didn't end up winning the jackpot, but she didn't end up empty-handed. One of her tickets won her $300.

On Wednesday, she stayed true to her word. She made a surprise stop at the market where she bought her ticket. She brought in ballons with Walter's name on it and presented him with an envelope with $150 inside.

The video was shared on Instagram by the Good News Movement Instagram account, where it has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times as of 5:30 p.m.

We were able to catch up with Walter, who said he was very thankful for Marion's gift. He said she has been a loyal customer for years.