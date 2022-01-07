Extras needed for new Apple TV show filming in Palm Springs & Joshua Tree

An Apple TV series will be filming in Palm Springs and Joshua Tree later this month and producers have put a call out for extras.

The Greater Palm Springs Film Alliance is casting for “Swamp Flower,” a new Apple TV Series that will be filming in the local area on January 19-22.

Hours are to be determined. Various male and female roles, ages 18-70, of all types and ethnicities will be filled, according to the Greater Palm Springs Film Alliance.

Pay is $120 for 8 hours for non-union and $180 for 8 hours for union.

The production is also seeking to cast vehicles for use as background props during the filming. If selected, the compensation will be $37.50. Send a photo of the vehicle if interested when applying.

Extras must be fully vaccinated and agree to COVID-19 testing. Tests will be administered at a designated time and place.

If you are hired, you will be paid for your time to COVID test at $30 for non-union. $100 for union. Self-tests and clinic tests cannot be accepted.

To apply visit https://palmspringsfilm.com/swamp-flower. There are no sign-up fees.

Dixie Webster-Davis Casting is the agency of record.

"Swamp Flower" centers around Peggy, a former addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Peggy will be played by Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette. Ben Stiller will direct the first episode and executive produce through Red Hour Films alongside Nicky Weinstock. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts Entertainment.

The series is created and written by Nancy Fichman (“Nurse Jackie,” “Damages”), Katie Ford (“Miss Congeniality”) and Jennifer Hoppe (“Grace and Frankie,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Damages”), who will also serve as executive producers.