Snowboard star Shaun White’s Olympic status still uncertain

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. (AP) — Snowboarding superstar Shaun White’s attempt to lock up a spot on a fifth Olympic team remains a work in progress. White easily qualified for the finals at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain but opted to not participate in the finals after tweaking his ankle. The 35-year-old White plans to continue to train. The Olympic team doesn’t need to be finalized until Jan. 21. Two-time Olympic champions Jamie Anderson and David Wise were among the athletes named to Team USA after the Grand Prix.