Employee killed in shooting at LA Taco Bell drive-thru

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Taco Bell employee was killed when someone opened fire in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant in South Los Angeles. Police are searching Sunday for two suspects, described only as men between 20 and 25 years old. ABC 7 reports the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday after an apparent argument. Los Angeles police say the victim was shot in the torso with a semiautomatic handgun and died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.