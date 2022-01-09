Local Jewish temple celebrates the Original Earth Day

The Jewish holiday of Tu B’Shevat, also known as the Birthday of the Trees, is, perhaps, the world's first Earth Day. It is a minor holiday with roots that extend back 2,000 years in Israel when, for tax purposes, it marked the fiscal new year for fruit trees.

The holiday now serves as a reminder of the importance of trees for those who celebrate it, and of the environment as a whole.

The Temple Sinai Religious School in Palm Desert along with parents and other adults in the community will celebrate the holiday of Tu B’Shevat.

The children of the religious school will enjoy doing nature-themed art projects and tasting the fruits and nuts that grow on trees. As they take part in the celebration, they will learn about Judaism’s agricultural history and connection to nature, and how to be stewards of the earth.

