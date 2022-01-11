10-year-old girl killed in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway

A 10-year-old girl was pronounced dead after a traffic collision on the Twentynine Palms Highway over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday at approximately 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Desert Knoll Avenue and Twentynine Palms Highway.

Details are limited on the crash. Officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said deputies were told that a passenger was trapped underneath one of the vehicles.

"Bystanders nearby ran to help and managed to lift the car and render medical aid," writes Sheriff's Dept. officials.

There was no word on whether this was the 10-year-old. The Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that she was flown to Loma Linda Medical Center in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

Multiple people were also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760)-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or may leave information at www.wetip.com.