Watch: SoCal leaders discuss impact of fentanyl, legislation to charge dealers with murder

The Riverside County District Attorney's office will host a news conference with several of Southern California's top officials will discuss the impact that fentanyl is having on the region.

Officials will be joined by parents of victim of fentanyl poisoning. They will join in calling for the Legislature and the public to support policy changes proposed in Senate Bill 350, which would increase the possibility of filing murder charges against those who knowingly sell or provide fentanyl to someone who then dies.

Officials expected to speak will include: DA Mike Hestrin, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, Senator Melissa Melendez, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson

Two groups of parents are also expected to speak including Samuel Chapman and his wife, Dr. Laura Berman, who lost their son, 16-year-old Sammy, to fentanyl poisoning in February 2021.

Matt Capelouto and his wife, Christine, who lost their daughter, 20-year-old Alexandra, to fentanyl poisoning in just two days before Christmas in 2019.

We've spoken with Matt Capelouto in the past about the passing of his daughter and his work for legislative change.

Last month, the man who sold his daughter the fentanyl-laced pill was arrested and faces federal charges.

Fentanyl is manufactured in China and smuggled across the Mexican border, according to Sheriff Chad Bianco.

It is known to be 80-100 times more potent than morphine and is a popular additive, seamlessly mixed into any number of narcotics and pharmaceuticals.

A penny compared to 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose to most people (Source DEA)

Last month, Riverside County District Attorney Hestrin told News Channel 3 that fentanyl deaths are up by more than 800% in the last five years in the county.

In 2016, there were two fentanyl-related deaths in the county. This year, they expect to see between 500-600 deaths.

Hestrin joined Orange County DA Todd Spitzer in announcing that those who manufacture or sell the fentanyl can be charged with murder if someone dies after ingesting or being exposed to it.

The Riverside County DA's Office is currently prosecuting nine fentanyl-related murder cases.