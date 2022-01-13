Neighborhood Heroes: Yoga instructor preaches health first amid pandemic

Keeping your health in check is more important now than ever because of the pandemic, and one woman at a Palm Springs yoga studio is helping people reach their health goals.

Over at My Yoga Studio Palm Springs, owner Cathy Cassetta is bringing the art of yoga to local residents.

“The work we’re doing here is making a difference in people’s lives," Cassetta explained. "It isn’t just coming and I take a yoga class or whatever, we are changing people’s lives.”

Cassetta preaches that yoga is a way to experience a healthy lifestyle overall, mentally, physically, and spiritually.

Those who attend, like Lynn Yada, said they learn so much from Cassetta, and her health has improved since first joining the yoga studio.

With the pandemic, Cassetta has pushed the importance of staying healthy even more as the virus spreads within her very own community.

“The bodies we have, we’re going to have them after the pandemic so we want to do everything we can now to have a healthy body when we come out of that,” she said.

My Yoga Studio Palm Springs offers classes both virtually and in person. People from different states join in on the classes Cassetta teaches.

