Teachers come forward about safety issues at CVHS, school board refuses to respond

At the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, teachers told KESQ that fights at Coachella Valley High School were so frequent that they were burnt out just a couple months in. These teachers came forward with what they said were chronic issues of safety and dismissal from the highest ranks of CVUSD -- the school board.

Watch tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3 as morning anchor Angela Chen dives into these problems and tries to get an answer from the school board and the superintendent, Dr. Luis Valentino.

