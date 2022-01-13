Teachers come forward about safety issues at CVHS, school board refuses to respond

At the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, teachers told KESQ that fights at Coachella Valley High School were so frequent that they were burnt out just a couple months in. These teachers came forward with what they said were chronic issues of safety and dismissal from the highest ranks of CVUSD -- the school board.

