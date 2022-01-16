Local Jewish congregation reacts to Texas synagogue hostage standoff

A man held hostages for more than 10 hours in a Colleyville, Texas synagogue on Saturday night.

The Colleyville Police Chief said the gunman had originally taken four people hostage, including the rabbi. Officials say all hostages were safely released Saturday night and the gunman was dead

There was a massive response from the FBI, Swat teams, and several local police departments.

ABC News reports the suspect demanded the release of a Pakistani terrorist, Aafia Siddiqui. She is serving 86 years at Carswell Air Force base near Fort Worth.

She had alleged ties to Al-Qaeda and was convicted in 2010 of attempted murder of U.S. soldiers and FBI agents in Afghanistan.

The white house and the Department of Homeland Security have been briefed on what happened and the investigation is ongoing.

Back here at home, Palm Springs Chief of Police tweeted out a pledge that the department will pay extra time and attention to the local Jewish community.

Rabbi Shimon Posner from Chabad of Rancho Mirage said as more information becomes available about the incident, its security team will analyze what be gleaned therefrom.

