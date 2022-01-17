Man dead after golf cart sinks in canal near Terra Lago in Indio

A person was pronounced dead after a golf cart sunk into a canal near the Terra Lago golf club in Indio.

According to CAL FIRE, the incident was first reported at approximately 3:02 p.m. on the 84000 block of Terra Lago Parkway.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department told News Channel 3 that the victim and the cart were found at the Coachella Valley Canal just east of the main entrance road.

Officials said a caged, maintenance golf cart with a person inside submerged on its side into the canal. Firefighters were able to get the golf cart out of the water, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, however, police confirmed they were a male who worked at the Terra Lago Golf Club, Guitron confirmed.

Guitron added that officers are investigating what led to the incident. It is currently being investigated as a traffic incident.

Indio PD and the Riverside County Coroner are investigating the incident.

