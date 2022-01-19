Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US

By JON GAMBRELL and DAVID KOENIG

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Some flights to and from the U.S. have been canceled even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude. Airlines received warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing that many of the plane maker’s 777 aircraft had equipment that was particularly vulnerable to interference from 5G service. The Airlines for America trade group said Wednesday that cancellations were limited because telecom providers agreed to temporarily reduce the rollout of 5G near airports while industry and government work out a longer-term solution. Nearly 40% of the U.S. airline fleet lacks FAA approval to land in low-visibility near 5G signals.