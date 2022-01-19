California may limit conservatorships, promote alternatives

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears are backing a California proposal to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. The groups said Wednesday that what are known as probate conservatorships are overused and misused in California. They most often involve people with developmental or intellectual disabilities or those with age-related issues like dementia or Alzheimer’s. The advocacy groups say conservatees can become trapped in a system that takes away their usual civil rights and ability to advocate for themselves. The Professional Fiduciary Association of California did not immediately comment.