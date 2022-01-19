Injured hiker to be airlifted from Palm Springs trail

A hiker who sustained a knee injury while at a Palm Springs trail will be airlifted for treatment Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the Indian Canyons trail, it was first reported at around 2 p.m.

Palm Springs first responders hiked up to meet the victim. Captain Nathan Gunkel said they will hoist the patient out with an H60 helicopter.

The patient will be transported to a local hospital.

