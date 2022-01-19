San Diego teacher killed in rock climbing accident at Joshua Tree National Park

The coroner's office has identified a San Diego man who was found dead at Joshua Tree National Park earlier this week.

According to the National Park Service, on Monday at approximately 9:50 a.m., rangers received reports of a deceased man in the area of the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. Rangers found a body at the base of the Sentinal Wall a short distance from the trail.

The person was identified on Wednesday as Michael Spitz, 35, of San Diego.

He was a Spanish teacher at Santa Fe Christian Schools, a private school in Solano Beach near San Diego.

"Michael Spitz's passion for the Lord was infectious and came out in every conversation. This, combined with a love for the kids, made us a better school," reads a post by school officials.

Authorities did not release additional information on Spitz's death, however, the school announced that he was killed in a rock-climbing accident.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office is leading an interagency investigation, which remains ongoing, according to the NPS.

Once the investigation is complete more details will be released.