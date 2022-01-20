Packers’ Campbell’s bet on himself pays huge dividends

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell remembers every critical comment he received after fighting through nagging injuries while playing for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He used it as motivation to become the first Packers inside linebacker to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke in 1966. Now he has a chance to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons. The top-seeded Packers (13-4) open their playoff run Saturday night when they host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7).