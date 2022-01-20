Win streak: Kraken take 2nd straight by beating Sharks 3-2

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Carson Soucy had the first two-goal game of his career, Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2. Seattle won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 27 and 29 when the Kraken won at Florida and Buffalo. Seattle snapped a nine-game losing streak with a shootout victory over Chicago on Monday. Tomas Hertl scored his 21st of the season just 38 seconds into the game for San Jose. Timo Meier, who scored a franchise-record five goals in San Jose’s previous game, continued to find the net with a power-play goal midway through the third that made it 3-2.