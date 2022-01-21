Cathedral City to put on Taste of Jalisco next month

Cathedral City officials will put on the 6th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival next month, it was announced today.

The festival is scheduled for Feb. 11-13 at the festival lawn in front of City Hall and will feature a carnival, vendor market, tequila tasting, Mexican cuisine and daily entertainment, according to festival press contact Kristy Kneiding.

The annual celebration honors the 25-year sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco, located in Mexico.

Headlining the live entertainment is Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar with a performance of "Mexico Lindo."

The show tells the stories of Mexico's musical traditions through choreography and colors.

The festival itself is free, but tickets for the performances range from $20 to $95. More information is available tasteofjalisco.com.