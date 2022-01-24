Local Links: Cafe La Jefa brings Latin inspired coffee drinks to PS

A Palm Springs coffee shop opened its doors almost one year ago mid-pandemic and since then, it said it has come across some struggles, but still able to make it work to get its Latin-inspired drinks to its customers.

Cafe La Jefa is not your average coffee shop because it focuses on making its drinks with fully organic products.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the "Cafe de Olla". The coffee shop owner, Erika Flannery said it is a recipe from Mexico, but Cafe La Jefa turned it into a cold brew.

In the last few months, one Indio resident named Carlos Reckholder has made stopping at the coffee shop part of his weekly routine. Reckholder bike rides from Indio to Palm Springs various mornings where he stops at Cafe La Jefa and enjoys his coffee and a biscuit on the patio.

“I think their coffee is really good. I know it comes from up north and they brew it here really well so I don’t mind the 25-mile commute,” said Reckholder.

Cafe La Jefa opened just last year during the pandemic, not really sure how things were going to work out. There have been several hurdles the coffee shop has had to overcome to continue running efficiently. This includes things like finding the specific products the shop likes to use.

Nevertheless, the coffee shop has proved to be successful, even so, that it is now working on expanding. Cafe La Jefa is working on opening a kitchen where it will serve healthy Latin items according to Flannery. She expects it to officially open in the next few months.

You can stay up to date with Cafe La Jefa on its social media page.

