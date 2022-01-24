Vaccine Debate: Two new bills introduced regarding children, vaccines

Two new California bills have been introduced within days of each other, regarding vaccines and children.

On Monday, California Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) introduced a bill to add COVID-19 vaccines to California’s list of required inoculations for attending K-12 schools.

In October, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. But it likely won’t take effect until later this year and allows exemptions for medical reasons, religious and personal beliefs — though lawmakers may try to limit non-medical reasons.

On Thursday last week, Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) also introduced a bill that would allow children ages 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent. Only Washington, D.C., has a lower limit, at age 11.

Sen. Wiener argued that California already allows those 12 and up to consent to the Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines, and to treatment for sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse and mental health disorders.

Currently in California, minors ages 12 to 17 cannot be vaccinated without permission from their parents or guardian, unless the vaccine is specifically to prevent a sexually transmitted disease.

